neo-banking
IIFL Finance And Open Launched a Neo-bank For MSMEs
The name of the JV company would be IIFL-Open Fintech
Neo Banks: Disrupting the Traditional Banking Ecosystem
Owing to rapid digital transformations across the fintech spectrum, neo banks in India are seeing a consistent rise. But is it enough to disrupt the traditional banking model?
Eduvanz Bags $5 Mn In Series A Round To Provide Seamless Borrower Experience
Founded by Varun Chopra and Raheel Shah in 2016, Eduvanz aims to disburse INR 400-500 crore in loans over the next 2 years
These Founders are Developing Full Stack Digital Banking Solutions
Vinay Bagri and Virender Bisht, co-founders of Niyo Solutions, are using digital technology and insights to improve customer experience of banking customers across product lines
What's So 'Neo' About Neo-Banking?
To a large extent, neo-banks are technology platforms that integrate with traditional banks through open APIs. This makes them inherently scalable, nimble, and flexible, with the ability to innovate on product propositions and business models.
Here's What To Expect From the Indian Fintech Industry In 2020
Some fintech start-up founders and company leaders share their thoughts about the trends that they noticed in 2019 and what they expect from the upcoming year.
Fintech Start-up Razorpay Announces its First Acquisition
Razorpay, a fintech company not new in the inner circles of the start-up world, recently announced its first acquisition with Gurgaon-based AI start-up Thirdwatch