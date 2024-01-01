Neobanks

Global Neobank Platform Vance Raises $5.8 Million Seed Fund

The fund raised will be used for new product development, activate services in five countries including UK, UAE, and team expansion

By Teena Jose
Karbon Card Raises INR 55 Crore Debt Finance

The fund raised will be used to empower and enable startups and SMBs with corporate credit cards

Neo Banks: Disrupting the Traditional Banking Ecosystem

Owing to rapid digital transformations across the fintech spectrum, neo banks in India are seeing a consistent rise. But is it enough to disrupt the traditional banking model?

The Rise of Neo Banking in India

In India, the neo banks segment is rising as they raised $90 million last year. Currently, there are 10 neo banks in India while some more are expected to start their operations soon