NIFTY50
Nifty Continues to Reap Positives in December, Poised to Continue Growth
According to the research, Nifty closed higher in December, close to 71 per cent of the time in 17 years since 2000, and has consistently delivered positive returns towards the year's end.
Nifty Touches an All-time High of 20,000; Sensex Settles at 67,127
Experts view that the positive gains on both are a result of various factors, with the biggest one being the positive public attitude revolving around India's now concluded G20 Summit of September 9-10.
BJP-led NDA Sweeps General Election, Indian Stockmarket Flies High on Modi Wave
BSE's Sensex gained 1000 points and crossed the 40,000 mark for the first ever while NSE's Nifty surpassed the 12000 marks. On accounting of profit booking, Sensex slipped by 298.82 points at 38,811 and Nifty by 80 points or at 11,657.05, at the closing bell
India's Sensex May Treble by 2025, Report Says . Here's What is Driving the Growth
In the last two years, the benchmark index NIFTY 50 has shown a tremendous growth as it rose from 6800 to 10500 level