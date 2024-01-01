Ninjacart

Technology

AI-Based Approach To Make the Supply Chain More Sustainable

It has become imperative to leverage the wonders of AI to make the supply-chains immersive, improved and hassle-free

By Thirukumaran Nagarajan
Lifestyle

#6 Indian Start-ups Who Are Helping the Community Battle Covid-19

Meet six Indian startups that have been working tirelessly in the field of technology and healthcare in efforts to create new innovations for staying healthy and safe in the battle against pandemic Coronavirus

News and Trends

Coronavirus: Ninjacart Helps the Needy With Subsidized Fresh Produce

In order to service the slum areas and orphanages, the company said it is willing to partner with non-governmental organizations and similar institutions.

News and Trends

Flipkart, Walmart Raise Bet On India's Fresh Produce Market

The investment will help Ninjacart expand to newer cities and broaden its customer base, while also exposing the company to global best practices to improve efficiency.

News and Trends

Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

Finance

What Prompted Walmart to Commit Investment in This Indian Agritech Startup

Indian agritech startup, Ninjacart receives the commitment of $50 million investment by retail behemoth, Walmart