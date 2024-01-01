Ninjacart
AI-Based Approach To Make the Supply Chain More Sustainable
It has become imperative to leverage the wonders of AI to make the supply-chains immersive, improved and hassle-free
#6 Indian Start-ups Who Are Helping the Community Battle Covid-19
Meet six Indian startups that have been working tirelessly in the field of technology and healthcare in efforts to create new innovations for staying healthy and safe in the battle against pandemic Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Ninjacart Helps the Needy With Subsidized Fresh Produce
In order to service the slum areas and orphanages, the company said it is willing to partner with non-governmental organizations and similar institutions.
Flipkart, Walmart Raise Bet On India's Fresh Produce Market
The investment will help Ninjacart expand to newer cities and broaden its customer base, while also exposing the company to global best practices to improve efficiency.
Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game
What Prompted Walmart to Commit Investment in This Indian Agritech Startup
Indian agritech startup, Ninjacart receives the commitment of $50 million investment by retail behemoth, Walmart