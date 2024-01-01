Nirmala Sitharaman
Indian Companies Can Go For Overseas Listing, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The approval came after three years of announcement as part of the Covid relief package, which will enable domestic companies to access foreign funds by listing their shares on various exchanges overseas
Working With MeitY And RBI; FM On Ponzi Apps
Cautioning investors against ponzi apps, Sitharaman said investors should do their due diligence and should not be lured by claims of lucrative returns made by them
Buying Amul Products Is Not Against Karnataka, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The minister further emphasized the importance of healthy competition, which has led to India becoming the world's largest milk producer and argued that the focus should be on strengthening India in every aspect, rather than creating political issues around the dairy industry
Crypto Issue Requires Immediate Attention, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The minister further noted that there was consensus among G20 members to have a globally coordinated policy response on crypto assets that takes into consideration the full range of risks, including those specific to emerging markets and developing economies
India's G20 Presidency Aims To Develop a Common Framework To Deal With Crypto Risks, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
According to the finance minister, G20 is trying to bring together all countries to address debt distress in middle-income and low-income nations like Sri Lanka and Ghana
India Wants WTO To Be More Progressive To Other Countries, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister also said that WTO needs to give more space to the countries which have something different to say and not just hear
Inflation Has Been Kept At 6% Or Below Despite Adverse Circumstances, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister also added that price rise is a matter on which the Centre is very sensitive and responsive
Stand-Up India Scheme: Government Sanctions More Than INR 40,700 Crore To Over 1.80 Lakh Accounts
Stand up India Scheme, launched on April 5, 2016, with a focus on economic empowerment and job creation, has been extended up to 2025
Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews PSBs Performance Amid Stress In US Fin Systems
The report stated that the minister advised the banks remain vigilant about the interest rate risks and regularly undertake stress tests
Finance Bill 2023 Passed: Key Takeaways
The Lok Sabha on Friday approved The Bill with 64 official amendments
Digital E-Rupee Worth Over INR 130 Crore Is In Circulation, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
India launched its e-Rupee on December 1st in 5 select locations in a closed user group for making Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions
Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Counterparts Ahead Of G20 To Discuss Crypto Regulation
The other key factors that were discussed in the meeting were preparedness for future pandemics, strengthening multilateral development banks and so on
Centre Open To Inclusion Of Petroleum Products Under GST Regime, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister said the fiscal consolidation for which the government had given a road map, they are completely aligning themselves with it
Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews MCA Site Glitches And Directs To Form Special Team To Resolve
The latest version of MCA21 portal was launched on January 23
Finance Minister Urges IMF On Crypto Regulation
Kristalina Georgieva congratulated India on its strong economic performance in challenging global times and its role at the forefront of digitalisation of the economy, especially in the area of digital payments