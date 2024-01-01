Patanjali

News and Trends

Patanjali Foods Q4 Results: FMCG Company Witnesses 12% Net Profit Increase

The company, which was formerly known as Ruchi Soya, managed to sustain its growth pace in the revenues as it declared growth of 18.15% to INR 7,872.92 crore in the March 2023 quarter

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Patanjali's Baba Ramdev Plans 'Big Announcement' On Coronil

The medication developed by Patanjali may soon be approved by the government as a valid medication against the COVID-19; company eyes lion's share of nutraceutical market

Starting a Business

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has a New Plan for the Indian Dairy Industry

The company has already projected its revenue from the category to be over INR 1,000 crore by 2020

News and Trends

This Indian has the Key for Tesla to Arrive on India's Roads . 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

Growth Strategies

This Kurta-dhoti Clad CEO is Now Among the Richest

From being an Ayurveda practitioner in Himalayan villages to shaping up this FMCG company's success as its CEO is a story of a disciplined approach followed by Acharya Balakrishnan

Marketing

How An Entrepreneur in Advertising Space Can Live Up to Creativity While Exploring Diverse Industries

It's about how 'desi' you are in India and international brands have also realised this

Growth Strategies

How Legacy Brands Are Vouching For Revival Of Ayurveda

5,000-year-old, Ayurveda can be considered as one of most prevalent of alternative medicines practiced throughout the world.

Growth Strategies

Passing on the Baton

There is good judgement all around and the larger consensus is not to refute what young brings to the business but rather try to balance the new thinking with the old style of doing business

News and Trends

The Ultimate Yogipreneur - A Dialogue With Baba Ramdev

How Swami Ramdev made FMCG competitors bend backwards

Growth Strategies

7 Startup Lessons By Baba Ramdev

Learn from the Baba who has become the biggest threat for MNCs with his ayurvedic products.

Lifestyle

The Baba Who's Making Billions

"I have always lived by my own principles which I had set. I was clear what I wanted to do and what I didn't. "

Lifestyle

The Phenomenon Called Baba Ramdev

His yoga lesson are easy to follow, his life's philosophies, easier

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship: The Rise Of The Unconventional

Entrepreneurship is not an art, it is a science.