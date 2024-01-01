priority

Technology

The Key Instigator Of the Great Reshuffle Is Not More Salary, But Better Flexibility

The simultaneous exodus and influx of employees is a surreal experience for any employer to come to terms with

By Sumeet Doshi
Starting a Business

The Under-30 Philosophy: #5 Learning as an Entrepreneur

The core challenge is learning how to build a company when you are still discovering yourself

Lifestyle

Is Smartphone a Necessity, a Boon or a Curse for Entrepreneurs?

Despite their usefulness, smartphones are considered the biggest distraction in office

Growth Strategies

Time Management is Priority Management

Assign toughest task at the beginning of the day so that biggest hurdles can be overcome

Growth Strategies

How to Manage Time With Tips that Work

Time management is an important aspect of life and is a pre-requisite for success in whatever we do including Business.