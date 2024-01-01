PwC report

News and Trends

70% Of Businesses Planning To Integrate Metaverse In Their Organizational Activities: PwC India Report

Over 70 per cent of Indian top executives and C-suite leaders were reported to have plans to integrate metaverse in their organizational activities, with 63% being actively working towards it and planning to embed it in the system within a year fully.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Global Economic Growth Outlook 'Most Cautious In Over a Decade': PwC Survey

The PwC's annual global CEO survey launched during the world economic forum annual meeting in Davos, asserted that 78% of CEOs in India and 73% of global CEOs believe that global economic growth will decline over the next 12 months

News and Trends

Funding For Indian Startups In CY22 Nearly $24 billion: PwC India Report

According to the report, the overall Indian startup ecosystem continued to grow with continuing investments at early stages

News and Trends

Startup Funding Declines 40 Per Cent In April-June, Says PwC Report

As per report, the decline can be attributed to a global slowdown, decrease in tech stock valuations, inflation and geopolitical instability