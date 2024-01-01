Rajan Anandan
With A Focus On Corporate Governance, Indian Startups Have Potential To Generate 100 Million New Jobs, Says Rajan Anandan
He also expressed the concerns on the changing market growth dynamics with high inflation and interest rates
5 Reasons Sequoia India Chose Rajan Anandan to Lead Surge
A mechanical engineer by degree, an entrepreneur by passion - Rajan Anandan is a perfect addition to Sequoia India
All You Need to Know about Google's Rajan Anandan Who Has Quit to Steer Sequoia's Surge
Rajan Anandan has been a boon to Google for the past eight years and now as he is all set to join Sequoia, let's have a peep into the business leader's journey so far
Why Rajan Anandan of Google Told His 12-year-old Daughter to Start Up
The next few years of the Indian startup ecosystem are going to be completely different, he believes.
