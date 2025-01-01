Rana Daggubati

News and Trends

Broadway Secures Strategic Investment from Gruhas to Expand Experiential Retail

The latest investment will fuel Broadway's innovative experiential commerce model, enhancing its footprint in India's evolving retail landscape.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Rana Daggubati's AlcoBev brand Loca Loka Raises USD 12.5 Mn to Expand Globally

The capital infusion is expected to support the company's research and development efforts for portfolio expansion while accelerating its global presence

Social Media

Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema

Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.

Lifestyle

Rana Daggubati: A Creative Force & Tech Wizard

Rana Daggubati is the true definition of a complete man - an entrepreneur, an AR, tech enthusiast and much more