Rana Daggubati
Broadway Secures Strategic Investment from Gruhas to Expand Experiential Retail
The latest investment will fuel Broadway's innovative experiential commerce model, enhancing its footprint in India's evolving retail landscape.
Rana Daggubati's AlcoBev brand Loca Loka Raises USD 12.5 Mn to Expand Globally
The capital infusion is expected to support the company's research and development efforts for portfolio expansion while accelerating its global presence
Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema
Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.
Rana Daggubati: A Creative Force & Tech Wizard
Rana Daggubati is the true definition of a complete man - an entrepreneur, an AR, tech enthusiast and much more