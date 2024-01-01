SleepyCat

News and Trends

The Sleep Simplifier

Kabir Siddiq discusses how he entered the mattress business and the way forward for his startup, SleepyCat.

By Akshit Pushkarna
Business News

These Mattress Startups Want To Ensure 26 Years of Your Life Are Comfortable

Startups selling mattresses are reducing selling prices by eliminating or significantly reducing shop retail. These new-age companies are betting on technology and superior quality with competitive pricing to make a mark for themselves

News and Trends

How a Direct-To-Consumer Mattress Start-up Raised INR 11 Cr In Funding

The start-up intends to use the funds for brand building, launching new products and growing the management team.

Growth Strategies

How This Entrepreneur reshaped Our Sleep

When delivery became a challenge, this entrepreneur looked inside the box for solution!