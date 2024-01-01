startup opportunity

News and Trends

The process of executing a wedding and its subsequent events is no cake walk. Rather, it requires specialized skills in several domains. All this combined made an estimate of INR 4.25 trillion businesses from just 23 days into the Indian wedding season of 2023. What is noteworthy is that 40 number of startups are part of this everblooming industry, offering services from matchmaking to vendors to invitation and highend photography.