startup policy

Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Indian Railways Innovation Policy 'Startups For Railways'
The Union railway minister asked the startups to use this opportunity and ensured them all the support from the side of Indian Railways
India's Largest Bank is Now Looking at Startups & Has a New Policy in Place
The IT Innovation Start-up fund, an INR 200 crore corpus with an initial outlay of INR 50 crore, was launched by the then SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya in June 2016.
Fostering Entrepreneurship In A Foreign Indian Land
Entrepreneurship through SEZs!
Building A Country Of Entrepreneurs
A platform that will bring youth, industries, and educators together, and teach them to work on their skills.
What Is Gujarat Government's Plan To Build Its Own Startup Ecosystem
The policy aims to facilitate at least 2000 start-ups in the field of electronics, information technology (IT) and nanotechnology and establish at least 100 incubators in Gujarat
"Indian Start-up Ecosystem is Booming!"
Jim Beach shares that he is quite impressed with India's Entrepreneurship culture