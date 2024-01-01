State Bank of India
SBI Launches Exclusively Dedicated Branch For Startups
The branch will leverage the large presence of SBI in market by bringing synergy among all entities and various departments of the bank to offer one-stop solution to these corporates and startups
SBI Removes Penalty on Average Minimum Balance of All Savings Account
Among other changes, State Bank of India has rationalised a flat interest rate of 3% on all savings bank account irrespective of account balance
India's Largest Bank is Now Looking at Startups & Has a New Policy in Place
The IT Innovation Start-up fund, an INR 200 crore corpus with an initial outlay of INR 50 crore, was launched by the then SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya in June 2016.
#3 Things to Know about the New Leader of India's Largest Bank
Kumar has also spoken about how banks are innovating at a fast rate to keep up with entrepreneurs