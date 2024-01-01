State Bank of India

News and Trends

SBI Launches Exclusively Dedicated Branch For Startups

The branch will leverage the large presence of SBI in market by bringing synergy among all entities and various departments of the bank to offer one-stop solution to these corporates and startups

By Teena Jose
Finance

SBI Removes Penalty on Average Minimum Balance of All Savings Account

Among other changes, State Bank of India has rationalised a flat interest rate of 3% on all savings bank account irrespective of account balance

News and Trends

India's Largest Bank is Now Looking at Startups & Has a New Policy in Place

The IT Innovation Start-up fund, an INR 200 crore corpus with an initial outlay of INR 50 crore, was launched by the then SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya in June 2016.

Finance

#3 Things to Know about the New Leader of India's Largest Bank

Kumar has also spoken about how banks are innovating at a fast rate to keep up with entrepreneurs