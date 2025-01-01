Technological
News and Trends
Strengthening Bonds: India and Israel Chart a New Economic Partnership Path
The discussions culminated in the identification of five key strategies to enhance the economic partnership between India and Israel:
Lifestyle
Online Health Care - Challenges Faced and How We Can Make a Win-win Situation
Health portals should keep provision for people to browse online with the assistance of quality doctors
Technology
How Local Car Rental Vendors Are Upgrading Their Business Via Technology
With pre-fixed rate cards, registered vehicles, and insurance facilities, travelling via car rentals is becoming the norm in the country.
Growth Strategies
Watch Out These Urban Mobility Trends for 2017
The trends that are touted to transform the Indian mobility scenario in 2017.