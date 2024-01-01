Together Fund
Confido Health, Quanfluence, and Fitsol Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Thesys Raises USD 4 Mn Funding to Revolutionise AI User Experiences
With the raised funds, the startup aims to bridge the gap between AI agents and user experience, offering a visual collaboration tool designed to help businesses ideate, visualise, and scale intelligent experiences.
SPRY Therapeutics to Accelerate US Expansion Following USD 15 Mn Funding Round
This latest round was led by Flourish Ventures, Together Fund, Fidelity's Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital.
Together Fund is Extending Its Founder-First Philosophy With Its Second SaaS and AI Fund
The VC firm on Thursday announced the first close of Together Fund II – its second early stage fund of USD 150 million focused on SaaS and AI startups.