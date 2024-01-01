TV viewership
ZEEL's Zee5 get 11.4 million users in Q3 with regional-focused shows
A user spent an average of 140 minutes on the streaming platform, watching television and film actor Vikrant Massey starrer Broken but Beautiful, murder mystery Chargesheet, and television actress Shweta Tiwari starrer Hum, Tum and Them among more than twenty original shows
OTT and VOD are not only changing the way video content is consumed, it's also bringing a television set to each individual's pocket
A 180 degrees shift is happening in marketing as consumers spend more time on mobiles, tablets, and laptops.
The 2017 Accenture Digital Consumer survey reveals that television viewership in India has plummeted by 78 per cent in the past one year.