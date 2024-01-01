UNION BUDGET 2022
Incentivising a Forward-Looking Vision For Agriculture
Given the food security needs of the country, the government has taken a sensible approach
Three Wheels United, Euler Motors To Accelerate Electric Three-wheeler Adoption
The collaboration between the two EV proponents comes at a time when the EV space in India is rapidly expanding
The Finance Bill Aims For Economic Growth With Digital Ecosystem As a Foundation
Investment and policy decisions in digital infrastructure will help India develop a strong foundation for long-term growth
EV Industry Charged Up
The electric vehicle stakeholders expressed that the budget announcement of a battery swapping policy and interoperability standards will facilitate faster adoption of EVs
Now Legit: Cryptocurrency
By bringing in taxation and proposing India's own digital currency, the government has cleared the ambiguity surrounding the nature of crypto transactions, believes India's crypto stakeholders
A Game Changer For the Gaming Industry?
The announcement of setting up an AVGC promotion task force has been lauded by experts; 5G spectrum auction and digital rupee to help the industry
It's Official: Mental Health Not a Taboo
With the proposed launch of National Tele Mental Health Programme, the Indian government has recognized the need to tackle the invisible enemy
The Big Bang Budget For Startups
Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, made a slew of announcements for the startups in the country
Capital Expenditure Hike, Boost For Infra And Other Highlights
While presenting the budget for the fourth straight time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 per cent in the coming year
India's Own Digital Currency in FY23, Digital Assets To Be Taxed At 30%
Besides digital rupee, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced tax regime for digital assets
Economic Survey 2022 Lauds the Indian Startup Ecosystem Which Ranks 3rd In the World
As of January 14, 2022, India has 83 unicorns with a total valuation of $ 277.77 billion, said the Survey
India Is At the Cusp Of a Healthcare Revolution. Needs a Pat On the Back
The healthcare sector is looking at the Union Budget 2022 to bring India's next digital revolution in healthcare to make India the next global healthcare hub
Relaxing IPO-focused Regulations Is the Need Of the Hour
India's startup ecosystem is maturing, and there is a greater appetite for investors to take bets on loss-making companies, with the assumption that they will be profitable in the future
Making the Year Right For Real Estate Investments
With its substantial contribution to the Indian economy and growing positive sentiments, the real estate sector will be a strong pillar to support India's dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy in the coming years