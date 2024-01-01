Union Budget 2023
Union Budget 2023-24: Opportunity Loss For the Real Estate Sector?
The real estate sector saw a sturdy growth after pandemic with record-high sales which is likely to continue in 2023
Budget 2023: Impact On Healthcare Sector
For the healthcare sector, the announcements prioritized on research and innovation, use of technology, skill development and medical education
Auto Industry: Wheeling Towards a Joy Ride
The Union Budget has laid special emphasis on the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, exemption on customs duty, with a clear focus on green growth. Besides, the move to augment infrastructure projects coupled with tax rebate for the middle class will act as a booster dose for the auto sector
Budget 2023: Decoding Personal Taxation
The tax slabs under STR have been simplified further, with the proposed reduction of the total slabs from 6 to 5 and increase of basic exemption limit to INR 3 lakhs
You Win Some; You Lose Some: 10 Schemes Which Saw Outlay Fluctuations In the Union Budget 2023-24
The Budget had some major announcements for the public, and outlay towards government schemes saw some significant changes
Union Budget 2023: The Immediate Impact On Smartphones
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in custom duty charges for several products which will make smartphones cheaper. However, this might not have an immediate impact on prices or demand
Budget 2023: TDS Threshold Removed on Online Gaming by Finance Minister
For online games, it is proposed to provide for TDS and taxability on net winnings at the time of withdrawal or at the end of the financial year: Budget Document
Will the Crypto Sector Continue to Bleed in India?
Changes in the tax regime were announced in the Union Budget 2023. However, no announcements were made for the crypto sector
Old vs New: Which Tax Regime Is Better For You?
A lot of things became cheaper or costlier, but the limelight of the entire Union Budget 2023-24 was on 'Personal Income Tax'. With the proposed change, let's take a look as to which regime suits your pocket better
Union Budget 2023 For Tourism: Boon or Bane?
The Budget highlighted tourism as one of the major sectors contributing to the overall economy of the country. However, moves such as hike in ATF price and increase in TCS mandate on overseas tour packages worry stakeholders
Union Budget 2023: Rural Jobs Scheme Witness Cut In Allocations
The allocation for the rural job scheme for the next financial year is reportedly 17.80% lesser than the budgetary estimates of INR 73,000 crore for 2022-23
Ten Reasons Why World Should Welcome Budget 2023, Says S Jaishankar
Jaishankar said that the budget for the new year will enhance the ease of doing business as it includes KYC process simplification, greater GIFT IFSC activities and establishing an EXIM Bank subsidiary for trade re-financing
7 Ways Union Budget Targets General Elections 2024
On the face of it, Union Budget for FY24 seems to focus on sectors and areas which will have overarching benefits. But is that so?
Budget 2023: A Boost To Infrastructure Projects
The capital investment outlay has been increased for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to INR 10 lakh crore, almost three times the outlay in 2019-20
Budget 2023: Women and Senior Citizens Become a Priority
The Union Budget 2023-24 takes into account the need to empower women and senior citizens