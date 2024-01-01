Union budget 2024
Union Budget 2024: Spotlight on Farmers and Agriculture
Overall, agriculture experts have applauded the budget for boosting research, introducing new varieties of crops, promoting natural farming, and empowering the Atmanirbharta initiative
Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Boost to MSMEs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget for 2024, giving a significant boost to MSMEs through a self-financing guarantee fund providing coverage of up to INR 100 crore per applicant
EV Industry Voice Its Wishlist Ahead Of Budget 2024
GST, reallocation of subsidies including FAME and PLI, and boost for recycling and R&D among concerns of electric vehicle sector ahead budget session mid-July.
Union Budget 2024: Domestic Tourism Takes Priority
Our middle class also now aspires to travel and explore, said the Finance Minister