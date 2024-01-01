value chain

News and Trends

EVIFY Raises INR 80 Lakh In Seed Funding

The fund raised will be utilized for technology development, team building and scaling up company's operations

By Teena Jose
Business News

Optimising the M-commerce Value Chain Through Artificial Intelligence

With mobile rapidly becoming the device of choice to access and consume services, content, and information online, brands are capitalizing on this shift by investing in mobile marketing strategies

Starting a Business

This is How Blockchain is Digitalizing Trust

Decentralisation of database is the reason which makes it transparent and the use of AI makes it user friendly

Technology

Time for Fintechs and Banks to Stop Competing and Start Working Together

The rise of fintech companies was originally met with apprehension by many in the banking sector