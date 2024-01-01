value chain
EVIFY Raises INR 80 Lakh In Seed Funding
The fund raised will be utilized for technology development, team building and scaling up company's operations
Optimising the M-commerce Value Chain Through Artificial Intelligence
With mobile rapidly becoming the device of choice to access and consume services, content, and information online, brands are capitalizing on this shift by investing in mobile marketing strategies
This is How Blockchain is Digitalizing Trust
Decentralisation of database is the reason which makes it transparent and the use of AI makes it user friendly
Time for Fintechs and Banks to Stop Competing and Start Working Together
The rise of fintech companies was originally met with apprehension by many in the banking sector