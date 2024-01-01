Vegetable market
Wheelocity Raises $12 Million In Series A Funding
The company aims to leverage the fundraise to build new product offerings in farm side operations, helping its current customer base to scale rapidly and at the same time drive efficiencies within the fruits and vegetables supply chain
These #4 Start-ups Are Promoting Hydroponics in India
Hydroponics or growing plants in water or sand, rather than soil, is done using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent
PM Modi Launches National Agriculture e-Market in India
National Agriculture Market is an online platform for integrating 'mandis' across the country