Vegetable market

News and Trends

Wheelocity Raises $12 Million In Series A Funding

The company aims to leverage the fundraise to build new product offerings in farm side operations, helping its current customer base to scale rapidly and at the same time drive efficiencies within the fruits and vegetables supply chain

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

These #4 Start-ups Are Promoting Hydroponics in India

Hydroponics or growing plants in water or sand, rather than soil, is done using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent

Entrepreneurs

Grocery Buying Is Now Just A Click Away

Your local 'rashanwaala' is here!

News and Trends

PM Modi Launches National Agriculture e-Market in India

National Agriculture Market is an online platform for integrating 'mandis' across the country