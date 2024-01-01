Vibrant Gujarat
How This Indian State is Fast-building an Innovation Landscape
The Gujarat State Government currently supports 184 startups and aims to support up to 2000 start-ups at the cost of 7000 crore rupees by the year 2021
These #5 Bank Officials Say UPI Payments Are Absolutely Safe For All Banking Transactions
The UPI and API payments are making banking transactions feasible in cash crunched India.
#6 Things That make Gujarat a Big Investment Hub in India
The pioneer state in itself, Gujarat is all set to woo investors with PM's inauguration to begin the four-long day event.
What to Expect From Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017
Often referred to as the 'Davos of the East', it is set to debut the Nobel Prize Series in India.