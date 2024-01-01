WayCool

Agricommerce Company WayCool Foods Raises up to $40 MIllion

US based VC 57 Stars led the latest investment round of the company along with its existing investors

By Akshit Pushkarna
WayCool Foods Raises $7.8 Mn In Debt From RBL Bank And Others

Funds will be used to meet working capital needs and boost automation

Chennai-Based WayCool Receives Grant Worth $114K From Dutch Development Bank FMO

The grant will be utilized to disburse double PPE kits and soil testing kits to 15,000 farmers across five states in India

[Funding Alert] WayCool Foods Gets $5 Mn Debt Financing From IndusInd Bank Guaranteed By DFC

The fund will be deployed through IndusInd Bank's Impact Investing division, which will support WayCool Foods' expansion plans