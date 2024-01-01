WayCool
Agricommerce Company WayCool Foods Raises up to $40 MIllion
US based VC 57 Stars led the latest investment round of the company along with its existing investors
WayCool Foods Raises $7.8 Mn In Debt From RBL Bank And Others
Funds will be used to meet working capital needs and boost automation
Chennai-Based WayCool Receives Grant Worth $114K From Dutch Development Bank FMO
The grant will be utilized to disburse double PPE kits and soil testing kits to 15,000 farmers across five states in India
[Funding Alert] WayCool Foods Gets $5 Mn Debt Financing From IndusInd Bank Guaranteed By DFC
The fund will be deployed through IndusInd Bank's Impact Investing division, which will support WayCool Foods' expansion plans