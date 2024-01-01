WhatsApp Pay
WhatsApp Pay India Head Quits After Four Months Of Taking Charge
Joining the exit bandwagon, Vinay Choletti's announcement leaves WhatsApp Pay India without a guiding force
WhatsApp: The Future of Business
As we all thankfully leave 2020 behind, one of WhatsApp's top priorities in 2021 is to leverage our platform to enable businesses of all sizes to scale their reach and distribution
WhatsApp Payments Gets Support From SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank & Axis Bank to serve UPI customers across India
WhatsApp Payments currently is allowed to serve upto 20 million users
WhatsApp Pay To Start UPI-based Payments in India and What it Means For Other Payments Players
NPCI has allowed the messaging app to roll out the facility with only 20 million users initially
WhatsApp Pay To Fully Launch In India Soon, Says Zuckerberg
This comes months after the country's central bank reportedly blocked a full-fledged launch of the service citing data localization norms.
WhatsApp Returns Disappointed After RBI Bars Launch Of Payments In India
RBI has told Supreme court that WhatsApp is not compliant with data localisation norms and has directed NPCI to stop full-scale launch of WhatsApp Pay in India
Will NPCI's Diktat To WhatsApp To Revise Localization Framework Delay Payments Launch?
NPCI has asked WhatsApp to make some changes in its framework for complying with data localisation