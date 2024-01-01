Women In WorkForce
Gender Pay Gap In the Gig Economy Is Narrower: Report
Female freelancers on average earn 84 per cent of what men earn across all fields, while the number is much worse in a regular job where it is 64 per cent.
Paradigm Shift: How the Gig Economy is Able to Empower Mompreneurs
The gig economy has enabled women to take up jobs during maternity leave and often continue to work from home to take care of their family needs
#Shepreneurs: 4 Advantages Women Leaders Have Over Men
Women in leadership have multiple advantages over men and if channeled effectively form the foundation of great leadership
Women Professionals – NOW is the Time to Get Ahead in Your Career!
While the future of professionals in general looks bright, the women professionals seem to be at high risk of being globally displaced due to this skill gap
Bridging The Women Employment Gap
What can we as startup entrepreneurs do to enable a holistic work environment to incentivize more women to join the workforce?
How can We Get More Women to be a Part of India's Fintech Ecosystem
In a country like India wherein, financial inclusion is one of the most important tasks at hand to complete, very few fintech companies are led by women co-founder.
Indian Women are Quitting Their Jobs. Here is What You Can Do about it
Mckinsey's recent report echoed Ivanka's opinion as the research firm predicated if women's participation in the Indian economy goes up, the country GDP is likely to go up by 60 per cent or 2.9 trillion by 2025