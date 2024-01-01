Company Post South Africa
Experience High Speed Acceleration As A Woman-Owned Small Business
Mathapelo Temogo, owner of Black Pearl Coach Shuttles and Tours, shares her experience with the SAICA Enterprise Development Programme and how it boosted her business
Fast Forward – South Africa's SME Sector Come 2030
Between today and 2030, the digital revolution will profoundly change how small business owners in South Africa operate, attract funding, grow their businesses and change our economic landscape. Find out more here:
It's Your Last Chance To Immigrate To The USA With A $500 000 Minimum Investment
The minimum investment is set to increase to $900,000.00 and $1.8m on November 21, 2019 for those looking to immigrate the USA. Now's the time if you want to take advantage of the lower minimum investment price.
Road Accident Fund ( RAF ) – How To Claim And The Most Frequently Asked Questions
Have you been in an accident? Do you know how to claim from the Road Accident Fund? Here's everything you need to know:
Sasol Is Going For Gold With Nedbank
It took former banker, HR specialist, teacher and marketer Letitia Visser a few career changes before becoming a franchisee. When she and her husband got an opportunity to invest in a franchise, they decided to take Nedbank along on the journey.
What I Learnt From Top European Millennial Business Coach, Thaddaeus Koroma, 'The Mindset Whisperer'
If you know where you're going and why you're going there, success will naturally follow.
Why You Should Open A Hi-Q Tire Franchise
If you're looking to invest in a business venture that offers you years of experience in the industry, the trust and loyalty of its customers, and franchise support from an expert team – then Hi-Q is the one for you.
Here's How CGI Influencers Can Improve Your Advertising Strategy in 2019
AI-powered avatars are now taking on active roles in the influencer marketing industry. Here's what you need to know.
Mica And Nedbank: Partners In Success
Gerard de Boer joined his father's hardware store in 1998. Solomons Mica Home Warehouse in Bethlehem, Free State was launched 20 years earlier and their first electronic sale was through Nedbank.
W-9 Form: What Is It And Why Do You Need To Fill One Out?
Here are frequently asked questions about the W-9. What is it used for, do I need to fill one out and can I refuse to fill out a W-9?
Entrepreneur Burnout: Get Professional Help To Deal With Burnout Syndrome
What is entrepreneur burnout? An entrepreneur is at a higher risk of suffering burnout symptoms than almost any other group and if left untreated, burnout can have a devastating impact on a business and personal life.
Growing A Sustainable Future
The University of Johannesburg's new MBA will be helping South Africans build sustainable businesses that create jobs.
Daddy Couture: The Face of Queer Fashion
How this fashion brand is using digital marketing, celebrities and a message of inclusivity to grow at a rapid pace.
Addressing Compliance Concerns Through Outsourcing
The South African corporate landscape is highly regulated from an HR and payroll perspective. Businesses must keep up to date regarding the required statutory updates or risk significant financial penalties.
Get The Edge This Winter
Five short courses from WITS kicking off in July will give you the competitive edge.