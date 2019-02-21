Webinars

Getting Funded: Tactics for Securing Capital
Funding

Getting Funded: Tactics for Securing Capital

Kunal Mehta Kunal Mehta
Unlock Access
To Get Started Become an Entrepreneur Insider. Learn More

Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
90 Min
Speaker:
Kunal Mehta
Language:
English
Originally aired Feb 21, 2019

As a former entrepreneur and current venture capitalist, Kunal Mehta understands the complexities of raising financing for an early-stage venture. Kunal is the author of Finding Genius, a book that profiles the methods of over 50 established investors behind game-changing companies such as Airbnb, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, Uber, Lyft and others. Through this session, entrepreneurs will learn about venture capital and whether this is the right source of funding for their company. Kunal will break down the elements of a pitch and how entrepreneurs can tell their company's story in a compelling way. 

Key takeaways:

  • Demystify how venture capital works
  • Learn what investors are looking for: your pitch, market, traction and team
  • Practical tips on managing the relationship with your investors
 

 

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Kunal Mehta

Kunal Mehta

Kunal Mehta is currently a venture investor with Hearst Ventures. Previously, Kunal managed tech investments for the NYU Innovation Venture Fund. Kunal began his career at J.P. Morgan and worked at the high-growth non-profit charity: water and helped launch the startup, Unfold. Kunal is the author of Disruptors and Finding Genius. He has been invited to speak at over 40 accredited universities including Harvard, Stanford, Columbia Business School, Duke Fuqua School of Business, Princeton, and NYU. Kunal also spoke at a TEDx Conference at UIUC.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More