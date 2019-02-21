Originally aired Feb 21, 2019 As a former entrepreneur and current venture capitalist, Kunal Mehta understands the complexities of raising financing for an early-stage venture. Kunal is the author of Finding Genius, a book that profiles the methods of over 50 established investors behind game-changing companies such as Airbnb, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, Uber, Lyft and others. Through this session, entrepreneurs will learn about venture capital and whether this is the right source of funding for their company. Kunal will break down the elements of a pitch and how entrepreneurs can tell their company's story in a compelling way. Key takeaways: Demystify how venture capital works

Learn what investors are looking for: your pitch, market, traction and team

Practical tips on managing the relationship with your investors

About This Webinar

