How to Build a Paid Speaking Career: Section 2 (Organize)
How to Build a Paid Speaking Career: Section 2 (Organize)

Workshops
60 Min
Tayo Rockson
English
Originally aired May 21, 2019

This series of four workshops will provide a step-by-step approach to building and launching your paid speaking career. Learn how to find your signature talk and use social media to amplify reach. You’ll learn how to prepare different types of talks for different types of audiences and networks. We’ll also cover several preparation and delivery techniques, so you won’t feel unprepared or experience stage fright. Led by Tayo Rockson, a four-time Tedx speaker, he'll break down how to verbalize, organize, inspire and channel your expertise to standing ovations.

Now that you have figured out how to talk about yourself, it’s time to organize your thoughts into a speech and create a digital home. This session covers how to craft your signature speech, and we'll also discuss how to integrate your story into your website and social presence. 

Please note. Previous workshops from this series can be viewed on-demand. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Understand how to craft your signature speech
  • Learn how to write an "about" profile to make you stand out from the crowd
  • Discover how to how to integrate your story into your website and social presence

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Speaker. Consultant. Storyteller. Branding Strategist

Tayo Rockson, was raised in Nigeria, Sweden, Burkina Faso, Vietnam, and the USA, He is a speaker, consultant, and media personality who runs UYD Management – a strategic leadership and consulting firm that helps organizations incorporate sustainable diversity and inclusion practices. A millennial Third Culture Kid, Tayo (pronounced TIE-OH) has lived on 4 continents, allowing him to become an certified authority in communicating effectively across cultures. He hosts the number one cross-cultural podcast in the world and his podcast was recently ranked as the number two business podcast in the world by Entrepreneur and CIO.

He has spoken at TEDx multiple times, the World Bank, United Nations Foundation among many other places and his work has been seen on NowThis News, BuzzFeed, Forbes, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur, Inc. as well as Global Living Magazine. He was recently named a top millennial influencer to watch in 2018 by New Theory Mag and his Art of Diplomacy TED Talk was called one of the 11 TED Talks that will make you a better entrepreneur by 99designs along with the likes of Simon Sinek, Mel Robbins and the late John Wooden. In addition to that, his groundbreaking work on “how to embrace your global identity” was featured in a German School book called ZOOM IN… Globalization. Through his podcast, blog, and video shows, he is heard and read by thousands of people in over 100 countries.

