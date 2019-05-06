Webinars

Inspiration

Originally aired May 06, 2019

We've all got a lot going on, but producer/entertainer/one-man empire Nick Cannon really has a lot going on. The business mogul and father of three is the executive producer and host of the hip-hop improv comedy show Wild 'N Out, and, on the side, he produces music, movies and is pursuing his master's degree at Howard University.

How does a super-busy person stay focused and energized on so many tasks? Listen in as Cannon discusses with Entrepreneur host Diana Falzone the techniques and mindset he utilizes to achieve business and personal success.

Have your questions ready for a Q&A that promises to be insightful, unfiltered and hilarious!

Image credit: Brian Stukes | Getty Images

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Journalist

Diana Falzone is a journalist. She is an anchor for Bold TV. Previously, she was a reporter for Fox News Channel and a talk show host for SiriusXM Radio.

