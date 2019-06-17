Originally aired Jun 17, 2019

It's a fact of life: We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us on what we've done in the past. That means, if you're a relatively recent entrepreneur, that others may not yet have full confidence in your abilities.

In this session with Reinventing You author Dorie Clark, you'll learn how to come into your full identity as an entrepreneur by shifting your own mindset, winning over skeptical friends and family members, and ensuring you appear credible to potential clients and customers.

Key Takeaways: