'Reinventing You' as an Entrepreneur
'Reinventing You' as an Entrepreneur

Dorie Clark
Fireside Chats
45 Min
Dorie Clark
English
Originally aired Jun 17, 2019

It's a fact of life: We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us on what we've done in the past. That means, if you're a relatively recent entrepreneur, that others may not yet have full confidence in your abilities.

In this session with Reinventing You author Dorie Clark, you'll learn how to come into your full identity as an entrepreneur by shifting your own mindset, winning over skeptical friends and family members, and ensuring you appear credible to potential clients and customers.

Key Takeaways:

  • Shift your mindset to think of yourself as an entrepreneur, even if your business is relatively new
  • Convince family and friends that entrepreneurship isn't "just a phase" or a passing fad
  • Demonstrate gravitas and credibility with prospective clients and customers that encourages them to buy

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Dorie Clark

Dorie Clark

Speaker, Marketing Strategist, Professor

Dorie Clark is a marketing strategist and professional speaker who teaches at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. She is the author of Reinventing You: Define Your Brand, Imagine Your Future. 

