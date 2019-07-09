Already familar with the basics of SEO, and looking to learn more advanced practices? Would you like to future-proof your SEO strategy and knowledge by discovering Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) and Term Frequency times Inverse Document Frequency (TF-IDF)? Join this session to learn the more advanced, hard to Google concepts and tactics high-level SEOs use to optimize their clients' organic search presence.
This information will be value able to anyone who is implementing SEO or looking to hire an SEO specialist.
Key Takeaways:
- Go beyond beyond keyword targeting with TF-IDF/LSI. Understand what it is, how it's used, and why it's more important than your current keyword targeting strategy.
- Learn how to adapt your search campaigns to an algorithm even the engineers at Google don't understand and/or won't tell you.
- Discover why focusing on search indexing and visibility is more critical to your business than focusing on what position you rank for.
- Learn why you should be moving away from organic search traffic as your primary KPI.