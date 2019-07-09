Webinars

Beyond the Basics: Advanced SEO Optimization Tactics That You Can't Google
Marketing

Beyond the Basics: Advanced SEO Optimization Tactics That You Can't Google

Quaison Carter
Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Quaison Carter
Language:
English
Originally aired Jul 09, 2019

Already familar with the basics of SEO, and looking to learn more advanced practices? Would you like to future-proof your SEO strategy and knowledge by discovering Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) and Term Frequency times Inverse Document Frequency (TF-IDF)? Join this session to learn the more advanced, hard to Google concepts and tactics high-level SEOs use to optimize their clients' organic search presence.

This information will be value able to anyone who is implementing SEO or looking to hire an SEO specialist. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Go beyond beyond keyword targeting with TF-IDF/LSI. Understand what it is, how it's used, and why it's more important than your current keyword targeting strategy.
  • Learn how to adapt your search campaigns to an algorithm even the engineers at Google don't understand and/or won't tell you.
  • Discover why focusing on search indexing and visibility is more critical to your business than focusing on what position you rank for.
  • Learn why you should be moving away from organic search traffic as your primary KPI.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Quaison Carter

Quaison Carter

Founder at Built Within
Quaison ("Kwey-sin") Carter is a marketing strategist, consultant, and educator who delivers best in class marketing for brands and professionals looking to develop a foundation or stay ahead of what's happening in the digital marketing environment today to fulfill consumer's needs. He's the founder of Built Within which focuses on helping in-house brand teams and agencies start or improve their internal marketing capabilities, including clients like ExxonMobil and IMG Worldwide. He's also an instructor at education startup General Assembly and the former head of Organic & Performance Marketing at FIG.

