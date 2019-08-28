Originally aired Aug 28, 2019

There is a fundamental -- and critical -- disconnect between the way brands try to engage their audience and the way their audience wants to be engaged.

As per a recent Business Wire report:⁣

Consumers are 2.4x more likely to say user-generated content (UGC) is more authentic than branded content.⁣

⁣Marketers are 2.1x more likely to say branded content is more authentic than UGC⁣.

See the problem? If we want to make a more genuine connection, marketers need to do a better job of listening to their audience.

To address this issue, Terry Rice, Entrepreneur's Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, created the Gotham Solution, your guide to connecting with a modern online audience. In the wake of Cambridge Analytica and other trust-related issues, consumers have grown weary of the content they're exposed to online. This is evident in the declining engagement on digital channels, including Facebook. As per a recent AdStage report, click-through rate (CTR) on Facebook News Feed in Q1 of 2019 was 1.33%, down from 2.36% since that same time period in 2018.

If you're leveraging the same tactics from 2018 that you did in 2019, you're in trouble. And things aren't looking any better for 2020 either.

So what can we do? During this workshop, we'll address the critical questions that must be answered in order for your audience to trust and engage with you. Leveraging best practices from design thinking, and insights gained from numerous interviews with top-performing brands, you'll walk away with a launch plan that will revolutionize your online marketing activities. You'll also discover best practices for audience research, which can be leveraged for marketing as well as product innovation.

This workshop is for:

Entrepreneurs

Consultants/freelancers

Small to mid-size business owners

All attendees will receive a template and tips for populating the Gotham Solution Model.

Key Takeaways:

Discover the critical questions that must be answered in order for your audience to trust and engage with you

Understand how to package these responses by way of content marketing on various channels

Learn how to conduct audience research for little or no cost

Leverage user-generated content to reach a broader audience

Innovate your product, service or solution to better fit the needs of your target audience

Get a customizable template to populate the Gotham Solution Model

Try hands-on exercises and participate in a live Q&A with Terry Rice

This workshop is based on the on-demand course How to Make Money With Content Marketing, which launches October 28th. Sign up now for a 50% off early bird discount.