Get Better Engagement and Build Trust With Customers Now
Terry Rice
Workshops
60 Min
Terry Rice
English
Originally aired Aug 28, 2019

There is a fundamental -- and critical -- disconnect between the way brands try to engage their audience and the way their audience wants to be engaged.

As per a recent Business Wire report:⁣

  • Consumers are 2.4x more likely to say user-generated content (UGC) is more authentic than branded content.⁣
  • ⁣Marketers are 2.1x more likely to say branded content is more authentic than UGC⁣.

See the problem? If we want to make a more genuine connection, marketers need to do a better job of listening to their audience.

To address this issue, Terry Rice, Entrepreneur's Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, created the Gotham Solution, your guide to connecting with a modern online audience. In the wake of Cambridge Analytica and other trust-related issues, consumers have grown weary of the content they're exposed to online. This is evident in the declining engagement on digital channels, including Facebook. As per a recent AdStage report, click-through rate (CTR) on Facebook News Feed in Q1 of 2019 was 1.33%, down from 2.36% since that same time period in 2018. 

If you're leveraging the same tactics from 2018 that you did in 2019, you're in trouble. And things aren't looking any better for 2020 either. 

So what can we do? During this workshop, we'll address the critical questions that must be answered in order for your audience to trust and engage with you. Leveraging best practices from design thinking, and insights gained from numerous interviews with top-performing brands, you'll walk away with a launch plan that will revolutionize your online marketing activities. You'll also discover best practices for audience research, which can be leveraged for marketing as well as product innovation. 

This workshop is for:

  • Entrepreneurs
  • Consultants/freelancers
  • Small to mid-size business owners

All attendees will receive a template and tips for populating the Gotham Solution Model. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover the critical questions that must be answered in order for your audience to trust and engage with you
  • Understand how to package these responses by way of content marketing on various channels
  • Learn how to conduct audience research for little or no cost
  • Leverage user-generated content to reach a broader audience
  • Innovate your product, service or solution to better fit the needs of your target audience
  • Get a customizable template to populate the Gotham Solution Model
  • Try hands-on exercises and participate in a live Q&A with Terry Rice

 

This workshop is based on the on-demand course How to Make Money With Content Marketing, which launches October 28th. Sign up now for a 50% off early bird discount. 

 

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Terry Rice

Terry Rice

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

