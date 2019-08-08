The editorial staff of Entrepreneur will be your guides through all aspects of getting press for your business, from contacting reporters to framing your brand's story in a way that will get the most attention.
As professionals in the media industry, these editors will offer a behind-the-scenes look at what reporters look for in a story.
Please note, Office Hours take place in the Entrepreneur Insider private Facebook group. You can join here.
Key Takeaways:
- How reporters go about finding stories
- How to pitch your business
- What aspects of your brand are most intriguing to the press
- How to work with the press to tell your company's story in the most positive possible light