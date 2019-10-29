Webinars

How to Work From Anywhere and Build a Remote Team
October 29, 2019
Oct 29, 2019
3:00 PM EDT
Workshops
60 Min
Mike Swigunski
English

Remote work is becoming increasingly more popular for a variety of reasons. If you are looking to work from anywhere while building a global powerhouse that will scale, then make sure to check out this week’s video. There are a lot of advantages to creating a remote team and our expert will help you decide if it fits your future goals. 

In this Entrepreneur Insider session, remote jobs expert, best selling author, and founder of Global Career, Mike Swigunski, explains how to take your remote life to the next level. He has been working and traveling internationally for more than 10 years and his journey has taken him to over 75 countries.

There are a ton of advantages to building a remote team and living overseas and Mike will dive deep into a lot of the advantages, disadvantages, and explain why all types of businesses are transitioning to a remote structure. 
Key Takeaways:

  • Discover tax perks & benefits of working with remote teams

  • Learn about the essential tools to scale remotely

  • Understand how to widen your hiring pool 

  • Discover best practices for decreasing your bottom line

  • Learn how to build an effective team

  • Hear the perks in being an expat

 

 

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Mike Swigunski

Founder of Globalcareer.io, Author of Global Career Book
Mike Swigunski, is the founder of the remote job board GlobalCareer.io and author of the best-selling book Global Career: How to Work Anywhere and Travel Forever. He has worked remotely and internationally in over 70+ countries for the past 10 years.

