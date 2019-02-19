Community Manager at Entrepreneur Insider | Program Designer and Marketing Producer | Location-Independent Work Enthusiast

Having started her career exploring the ties between migration and economic advancement in developing countries, Laura Kunigonis fell in love with using data to make a large impact with lean resources. She spent over 2 years in business consulting for fortune 150 companies which, coupled with her early academic training, translated into a passion for marketing and program design to help Entrepreneurs and business owners put their companies and innovative ideas on the fast track to growth. Since then, Laura has transitioned into freelance program design and growth marketing and nowadays you can find her working on remote classes with General assembly or acting as the community manager for Entrepreneur Insider.