Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Date: October 22, 2019 Time: 3:00 PM EDT
Oct 22, 2019
3:00 PM EDT
Fireside Chats
60 Min
Max Baumann, Jake Savage
English

Building a business is difficult, let alone without the support of investors. Scaling it takes disciplined financial planning, a strong culture to retain your top talent, excellent salesmanship and transformative leadership.

Learn from Max Baumann (CEO) and Jake Savage (President) of Basemakers, a powerhouse in retail merchandising. Attend this hour-long interactive webinar to learn how they made the top 20 fastest-growing service-based companies in America without raising a dollar. 

Key Takeaways: 

  • Learn to plan out a successful business model from the start, measuring what matters. 
  • Learn how to attract and retain the right talent so that you can multiply, not just grow.
  • Learn how to sell with storytelling so you can generate business and referrals all while never offering a discount.
  • Learn a framework for building the vision, values, methods, obstacles and measurements that will service as a guiding light for your company culture.

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Max Baumann

Max Baumann is an established serial entrepreneur in the food and beverage industry, having founded three successful companies: Bear Brands LLC, in 2017; Basemakers LLC, in 2015; and The Chill Group, Inc., in 2010. Max is currently focused on Bear Brands, makers of award-winning BEAR POWERFOODS® keto-friendly meal shakes. Max is also the current CEO of Basemakers, LLC, a retail sales organization for over 50 food and beverage companies such as Health-Ade Kombucha, RXBar and Bulletproof. Max founded his first business, The Chill Group, Inc., makers of the makers of JUST CHILL® beverages, at the age of 21. JUST CHILL pioneered a new subcategory of beverages, aiming to reduce stress and enhance mood without causing drowsiness. The Chill Group was acquired for a premium in August 2018 by Life on Earth, Inc. Max was selected for LA Business Journal’s ‘20 in their 20s’ and also been featured on the TODAY ShowWall Street Journal, Fox Business, CNN, Wharton@Work, and more. He resides in Venice, California and in his spare time, you can find him surfing along the Pacific coast. Baumann received his CPD in General Management from Wharton’s Executive Education program in April 2014 and is a currently the youngest Wharton Fellow.
Jake Savage

President at BASEMAKERS | Founder of the Grow Savagely Podcast

Jake is the President of Basemakers, an outsourced sales firm with over 60 sales reps nationwide. The company was started 4 years ago and is on track to make the list of INC’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies.

Jake’s sales career began at age 15 when he got a job as a door-to-door sales rep for a home remodeling company. He continued knocking on doors throughout high school, college, and up until his transition to Basemakers. He’s knocked on over 75,000 doors, sold millions of dollars worth of products, and has trained hundreds of people how to sell.

