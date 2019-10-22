Building a business is difficult, let alone without the support of investors. Scaling it takes disciplined financial planning, a strong culture to retain your top talent, excellent salesmanship and transformative leadership.
Learn from Max Baumann (CEO) and Jake Savage (President) of Basemakers, a powerhouse in retail merchandising. Attend this hour-long interactive webinar to learn how they made the top 20 fastest-growing service-based companies in America without raising a dollar.
Key Takeaways:
- Learn to plan out a successful business model from the start, measuring what matters.
- Learn how to attract and retain the right talent so that you can multiply, not just grow.
- Learn how to sell with storytelling so you can generate business and referrals all while never offering a discount.
- Learn a framework for building the vision, values, methods, obstacles and measurements that will service as a guiding light for your company culture.