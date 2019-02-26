Webinars

Referral Hour
Networking

Referral Hour

Terry Rice Terry Rice
Unlock Access
To Get Started Become an Entrepreneur Insider. Learn More

Description

Type:
Network Roundtables
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Terry Rice
Language:
English
Originally aired Feb 26, 2019

Referrals are a powerful way to grow your business -- increase your customer base by enlisting your most loyal existing customers. Terry Rice will lead this session, where members will be encouraged to promote their products and discuss best practices for getting referrals.

About This Webinar

Roundtable discussions provide an opportunity for members to interact outside of structured events. Multiple instances of roundtables - conducted via Zoom - will be available throughout the week, each with a dedicated theme. To fully participate, come prepared with a few talking points, and be willing to provide feedback to the community.

Speakers

Terry Rice

Terry Rice

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More