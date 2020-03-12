Webinars

How to Build a Business around Community
Date: March 12, 2020 Time: 2:30 PM EDT

Date: March 12, 2020 Time: 2:30 PM EDT
Mar 12, 2020
2:30 PM EDT
Fireside Chats
45 Min
Ted Iobst
English

Join us for this free webinar, How to Build a Business Around Community. In this session, Colugo Founder and CEO Ted Iobst describes his personal journey as an
entrepreneur and how his experience parenting twins while in business school, inspired him to launch the wildly popular direct-to-consumer baby gear company Colugo. Just a year in business, the company has cultivated a deeply engaged community of customers that has been the core driver of its success to date. From its organic word-of-mouth channels to its recognition in top publications, Colugo’s customers have been the company’s “north star” from the very beginning.

Colugo was founded by Iobst after he and his wife welcomed twins while he was earning his MBA at Wharton. Although Ted was on a track to work at a consulting firm upon graduation, he realized that the bigger problem he needed to solve was making parents' lives easier: through gear. Iobst will speak to how Colugo’s community of customers have been core to the Colugo since the idea of the company was first developed, how he has scaled the business with its community, and more.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover how to work backwards from customer pain points to develop the products that gain traction
  • Learn how the direct-to-consumer landscape is changing
  • Uncover tips for building a customer-centric business

Ted Iobst

Before founding Colugo, Ted Iobst was a strategist and business leader who rose to a Vice President position at Atlantic Media. There, he built and led digital and custom content businesses. After leaving that role to pursue his MBA at The Wharton School, Ted’s life took a dramatic and happy turn when he and his wife welcomed their first children, twins Fritz and Lark.

As new parents, Ted and his wife were left feeling like they overpaid for products they weren’t even sure would work for their family. Unable to find a single brand that felt right, Ted was inspired to build a new brand for a new generation of parents – and Colugo was born. Bringing this vision for Colugo to life keeps Ted busy, especially after he and his wife welcomed their third child, Win.

