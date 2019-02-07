Originally aired Feb 07, 2019

Welcome to the beta program!

During this session, we’ll cover all the components of Entrepreneur Insider as well as how to access and navigate the member dashboard. This will include the feedback process, which will be critical to providing the best possible experience for everyone in the community. We’ll then discuss how to populate and leverage your onboarding materials. You also learn about this month’s events while getting a walkthrough of the sign-up process. This event will conclude with an open Q&A session.

Key takeaways: