Entrepreneur Insider Orientation
Entrepreneur Insider Orientation

Terry Rice
Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Terry Rice
Language:
English
Originally aired Feb 07, 2019

Welcome to the beta program!

During this session, we’ll cover all the components of Entrepreneur Insider as well as how to access and navigate the member dashboard. This will include the feedback process, which will be critical to providing the best possible experience for everyone in the community. We’ll then discuss how to populate and leverage your onboarding materials. You also learn about this month’s events while getting a walkthrough of the sign-up process. This event will conclude with an open Q&A session. 

Key takeaways:

  • Learn how to navigate the Entrepreneur Insider dashboard 
  • Discover upcoming events and how to register 
  • Understand the feedback process and your role in shaping the platform 

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Terry Rice

Terry Rice

Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
Terry Rice is the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. His experience includes consulting roles at both Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established companies, he serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute.

