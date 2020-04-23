Most successful businesses study, implement and continuously improve best practices and standard operating procedures. Most of us do not approach family success with the same mindset – many standard operating procedures are provided as part of society blueprint. For those of us that have kids older than 2-3 years old, they are either in daycare, pre-K or school and family life is often is centered around school and after-school activities. During this challenging time of quarantine and social distancing, many families find themselves challenged to adapt

This webinar will focus on some rather basic best practices of successful businesses that can be integrated into family life for more certainty and sanity. We'll also discuss the concept of RACI (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed) and how it can be implemented.

Key Takeaways: