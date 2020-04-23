Webinars

Personal Growth

Managing Family Life During a Crisis Using Best Practices from Enterprises and Startups

Date: April 23, 2020 Time: 3:00 PM EDT
Mike Gurshin
Description

Most successful businesses study, implement and continuously improve best practices and standard operating procedures. Most of us do not approach family success with the same mindset – many standard operating procedures are provided as part of society blueprint. For those of us that have kids older than 2-3 years old, they are either in daycare, pre-K or school and family life is often is centered around school and after-school activities. During this challenging time of quarantine and social distancing, many families find themselves challenged to adapt 

This webinar will focus on some rather basic best practices of successful businesses that can be integrated into family life for more certainty and sanity. We'll also discuss the concept of RACI (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed) and how it can be implemented. 

Key Takeaways: 

  • Specific suggestions on daily routine
  • Tips for maintaining mental and physical health
  • Actional concepts of strategic family meetings using RACI
  • Templates for Standard Operating Procedures for all family members 

Speakers

Leader. Entrepreneur. #FullStackExecutive.

I am a learnaholic, husband, father to 3 awesome kids and a successful executive. My approach to life revolves around a few principles: in order to be successful professionally, you need a strong foundation of mental and physical health and support system of family and friends. Such a foundation allows one to focus on developing insatiable curiosity and drive to deliver, that is the only way to succeed in today’s exponentially complex life.

As the father of “digital family” I am focused on finding ways to simplify and bring order to our lives. As a #FullStackExecutive, I work with the best developers, architects and technology executives in order to solve the most difficult technology challenges at scale for my clients. This begins with my ability to clearly understand business priorities and effectively communicate complex technical solutions to a broad spectrum of stakeholders – from very limited technical knowledge to my most technical counterparts.

