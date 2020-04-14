Webinars

How to Use Your Remote Working Time to Discover a Side Business
How to Use Your Remote Working Time to Discover a Side Business

Date: April 14, 2020 Time: 2:00 PM EDT
Alan Howard
Whether you are working from home, recently lost your job, or wanting to figure out how to work online, there has never been a greater time to create that online business or side income.

In this exciting Entrepreneur Insider session, award-winning digital marketer and serial entrepreneur Alan Howard, gives you the blueprint for creating a simple online business that can put you on the path to location and financial freedom. 

He will walk you through the step-by-step process he used to create his most recent business in 72 hours and how his clients are launching and having online success during this time. 

Alan will discuss aspects of online business including:

  • Where to start when trying to figure out how to work online

  • Can you start an online business without any technical skills

  • How to create a business that you are passionate about

  • The step-by-step process for getting paying customers before you build your product or service

  • The business opportunities that exist right now

  • What online businesses you should stay away from

  • As well as an in-depth Q&A session 

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Alan Howard

Alan Howard

Founder, Sacha Agency & Business Coach

Founder of Sacha Agency, an Award Winning Digital Marketer and location independent business owner, Alan has been traveling the globe for 5 years. One of his adventures, a month-long stay deep in the Amazon with an indigenous tribe resulted in the founding of Sacha, an agency committed to 15% of total profits invested into the protection of the Amazon rainforest. Today, Alan’s primary focus is helping other people make the leap from employee to location independent online business owner.

