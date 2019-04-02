Webinars

Fireside Chat with Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory
Starting a Business

Fireside Chat with Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory

Ellen Latham Ellen Latham
Create a Free Entrepreneur Account to Watch
Watch For Free

Description

Type:
Fireside Chats
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Ellen Latham
Language:
English
Originally aired Apr 02, 2019

Join Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory, as she discusses her entrepreneurial journey in fitness. She'll detail Orangetheory's workout and principals, and give an open and honest account of getting her business off the ground and on the road to franchising. After, she'll field questions from the audience.

Key takeaways:
  • Be inspired by Ellen's personal story of pushing through adversity to launch a successful business.
  • Discover some of the day-to-day tactics and routines she uses to balance her personal and professional life.
  • Understand how a self-care routine can benefit your business.
  • Ask her for advice on advancing your business, regardless of what stage you're in.

About This Webinar

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Ellen Latham

Ellen Latham

Founder of Orangetheory
Ellen is a highly trained physiologist with a lifelong passion for health and fitness. Her desire to be on the cutting edge of fitness inspired Ellen to design “The Ultimate Workout,” which became the foundation for Orangetheory Fitness -- hailed by the New York Times as an effective new plateau-busting workout. Ellen is a Partner and Founder of Orangetheory Fitness, and Owner of Ellen’s Ultimate Workout gym in Florida.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More