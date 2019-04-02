Originally aired Apr 02, 2019
Join Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory, as she discusses her entrepreneurial journey in fitness. She'll detail Orangetheory's workout and principals, and give an open and honest account of getting her business off the ground and on the road to franchising. After, she'll field questions from the audience.
Key takeaways:
- Be inspired by Ellen's personal story of pushing through adversity to launch a successful business.
- Discover some of the day-to-day tactics and routines she uses to balance her personal and professional life.
- Understand how a self-care routine can benefit your business.
- Ask her for advice on advancing your business, regardless of what stage you're in.