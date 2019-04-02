Originally aired Apr 02, 2019 Join Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory, as she discusses her entrepreneurial journey in fitness. She'll detail Orangetheory's workout and principals, and give an open and honest account of getting her business off the ground and on the road to franchising. After, she'll field questions from the audience. Key takeaways: Be inspired by Ellen's personal story of pushing through adversity to launch a successful business.

business. Discover some of the day-to-day tactics and routines she uses to balance her personal and professional life.

Understand how a self-care routine can benefit your business.

Ask her for advice on advancing your business, regardless of what stage you're in.

About This Webinar

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.