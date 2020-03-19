Originally aired Mar 19, 2020

During this historical pandemic facing small business owners, there are a myriad of questions and concerns complicating everyday business. Whether you operate with your customers face-to-face or online, how do you lessen the impact and even thrive if possible? We’ll cover the following and more during this powerful Webinar centered around YOU…the Small Business Owner!!

Hosted by Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom."