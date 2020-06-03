Webinars

The Steps You Need to Take to Get Your Business Ready to Reopen

Originally aired Jun 03, 2020

As our businesses enter the new phases of a return to post-pandemic life, it will be critically important for leaders to be proactive with their employees and customers – for the sake of the health of our people and our organizations. 

By the end of this webinar, you will:

  • Recognize the difference between merely containing a COVID-19 related problems and preventing them from occurring again, especially if we see a fall resurgence.
  • Learn why it’s important to see problems, solve problems, and share problems in your organization.
  • Understand how to use methods like FMEA (“Failure Mode Effects Analysis”) and root-cause problem solving to be more proactive in your management and improvement efforts post crisis.

Hosted by Mark Graban, M.B.A., M.S., a top expert in Lean Management. Graban is the author of “Measures of Success: React Less, Lead Better, Improve More” a book about using simple, yet practical statistical methods that help leaders overreact less to their metrics, which frees up time for real, focused, sustainable improvement. While he works with startups, entrepreneurs and midsized businesses, Mark previously worked for General Motors, Dell, Honeywell, and divisions of Johnson & Johnson. Graban is a guest lecturer at MIT, Wharton, Ohio State University, and several international universities.

