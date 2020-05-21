Webinars

An HR Roadmap to Reopening Your Business
Running a Business

An HR Roadmap to Reopening Your Business

Description

Originally aired May 21, 2020

As entrepreneurs and small business owners are beginning to reopen their businesses, it is crucial that they have a proper reopening roadmap in place to protect their employees and customers. So, what does your roadmap look like?

Tune into this free webinar, as Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson Financial, sits down with Kristie Pastore, CEO of Culture Works HR, to discuss how you can build your proper reopening roadmap. Kristie will share her best practices she recommends to small business owners. Plus she will help you ensure your roadmap provides your employees and customers with the sense of feeling safe and secure.

