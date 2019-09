SEO & PPC Expert, Digital Marketing Strategist, Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs is the founder of Marccx Media , a digital marketing agency specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC) and Paid Social. Peggs works with e-commerce stores, online publishers, B2B and SAAS companies to drive conversations and conversions across the sales funnel. His clients include The New York Times, Shutterfly, Sotheby’s Institute of Art and The Truth Initiative. Before Marccx, Peggs worked at Google in business development, forming digital media and advertising partnerships in the United States and Asia. He is a long-time contributor to The Huffington Post, Fast Company Magazine and Business Insider as well as a podcaster, hosting the iTunes Top 10 New & Noteworthy Podcast You University.