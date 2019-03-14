Originally aired Mar 14, 2019
We get it. You’re busy. Sure, you know that Instagram serves as a valuable customer-facing voice for your brand, but it can eat up a lot of time and energy that you'd rather devote to actually running your business. This workshop will cover creating content for your Instagram account using minimal resources.
Key takeaways:
- How to plan out content ahead of time
- How to use your phone and not a camera for great content
- How to leverage user-generated content
- How to better understand your Instagram performance