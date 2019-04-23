Webinars

Cultivating Clarity Around Your Goals and Intentions
Originally aired Apr 23, 2019

As an entrepreneur in our increasingly demanding world, it’s common to battle overwhelming feelings of stress, anxiety and even confusion around your business goals from time to time. When you already feel time-poor, how do you prioritize and create the space to balance it all? Let’s get to the root of what mental frames, stressors and blocks may be holding you back from achieving clarity and accomplishing more.

In this interactive workshop we’ll discuss how to determine the best use of time and find balance between work and self-care as a busy and ambitious entrepreneur. We’ll also practice a few valuable meditation and mindfulness techniques you can use to clear your mind and consciously redirect your focus to move towards manifesting your goals and intentions with a sense of purpose and motivation.

Key takeaways:

  • Top time wasters and how to avoid them using mindfulness and meditation tools
  • How to clear mental space and energy to focus on achieving your goals
  • Techniques to release blocks and access creative thinking and problem-solving skills
  • Action steps you can take when you find yourself feeling stuck
  • How to create clarity around the true priorities in your life and business

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Healer. Well-Being Expert. Fellow Entrepreneur
Corene Summers is an expert in tailoring the ancient wisdom of meditation, mindfulness, yoga and other holistic techniques to our modern world. She is an international meditation and yoga instructor, Reiki Master, holistic counselor and life coach, certified Corporate Wellness Specialist© and entrepreneur. As owner and founder of Artisan Farmacy, she helps her clients advance their health, careers and lives overall through cultivating effective methods to cope with stress, reduce tension and optimize sleep; leading to increased energy, focus, creativity and success. Over the last seven years, she has studied many ancient holistic tools for healing and self-care (meditation and mindfulness, yoga therapy and anatomy, nutrition and Ayurveda, relaxation techniques, reiki/energy principles, etc.) with incredible teachers throughout the U.S., India, Tibet, Nepal and Spain. Corene is also a meditation guide and advisor for the meditation.live meditation app, available in both Apple and Google App Stores, where you can view her on-demand videos and join for Live interactive sessions. This virtual studio platform is specifically designed for corporate wellness; motivating teams to boost productivity, reduce stress, improve creativity and innovation.

