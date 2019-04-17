Webinars

Office Hours: Getting More Press for Your Business
Marketing

Office Hours: Getting More Press for Your Business

Dan Bova Dan Bova
Hayden Field Hayden Field
Description

Type:
Office Hours
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Dan Bova, Hayden Field
Language:
English
Originally aired Apr 17, 2019

The editorial staff of Entrepreneur will be your guides through all aspects of getting press for your business, from contacting reporters to framing your brand's story in way that will get the most attention.

As professionals in the media industry, these editors will offer a behind-the-scenes look at what reporters look for in a story.

Please note, Office Hours take place in the Entrepreneur Insider private Facebook group. You can join here.

Key Takeaways:

  • How reporters go about finding stories
  • How to pitch your business
  • What aspects of your brand are most intriguing to the press
  • How to work with the press to tell your company's story in the most positive possible light

 

About This Webinar

Office Hours allow members to connect directly with Entrepreneur Experts. These sessions - conducted via Facebook - are offered on various days and at various times during the week. When asking questions, you’ll want to provide as much details as possible. Screenshots and/or examples of the issue you’re referring to are extremely beneficial.

Speakers

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Editorial Director
Dan Bova is the editorial director of digital content at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.
Hayden Field

Hayden Field

Associate Editor
Hayden Field is an associate editor at Entrepreneur. She covers technology, business and science. Her work has also appeared in Fortune Magazine, Mashable, Refinery29 and others. 

